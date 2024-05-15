China remains the biggest cyber threat to the US government, America’s critical infrastructure, and its private-sector networks, the nation’s intelligence community has assessed.

This is probably not all that shocking to anyone paying attention to recent headlines warning of Beijing’s cyber-snoops burrowing into energy facilities, emergency responder networks, and government officials’ email inboxes and waiting to unleash some degree of chaos at Chinese President Xi Jinping’s command.

But there’s an often overlooked threat when it comes to cyber warfare capabilities, according to Crystal Morin, former intelligence analyst for the US Air Force and today cybersecurity strategist at Sysdig.

Read the rest of the story at The Register.