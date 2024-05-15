60.4 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

Iran Most Likely to Launch Destructive Cyber-Attack Against U.S. – Ex-Air Force Intel Analyst

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
iran flag cyber digital
(iStock Photo)

China remains the biggest cyber threat to the US government, America’s critical infrastructure, and its private-sector networks, the nation’s intelligence community has assessed.

This is probably not all that shocking to anyone paying attention to recent headlines warning of Beijing’s cyber-snoops burrowing into energy facilities, emergency responder networks, and government officials’ email inboxes and waiting to unleash some degree of chaos at Chinese President Xi Jinping’s command.

But there’s an often overlooked threat when it comes to cyber warfare capabilities, according to Crystal Morin, former intelligence analyst for the US Air Force and today cybersecurity strategist at Sysdig.

Read the rest of the story at The Register.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Cyber Attack on Ascension Healthcare Affecting USA Health Providence Hospital
Next article
U.S. Officials Confront China Over Volt Typhoon Cyberattacks
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals