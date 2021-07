A European survey from CWSI reveals that 54% of Irish companies have seen a rise in cybersecurity breach attempts in the last year, the highest in Europe and compared to 42% on average for European firms.

The report also shows that 12% of Irish organisations have fallen victim to a phishing attack on a mobile device in the last 12 months.

Phishing is perceived to be the highest cybersecurity threat in Ireland (76%), followed by human error (58%) and ransomware (46%), CWSI said.

Read the full story at RTE

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)