IRS Chips Away at Legacy IT, Gets IT Modernization Boost in Biden Budget

The Biden administration is taking the first step in its multi-year plan to help the IRS dig out from a decade of budget and workforce cuts, starting with plans to significantly increase its IT modernization spending.

The administration’s first full budget request, released Friday, would give the IRS $13.2 billion — a more than 10% increase for current levels.

The request would grant $2.9 billion to taxpayer services, nearly a 15% increase from enacted levels and $5.5 billion to its enforcement division, or a 5% boost from enacted levels.

