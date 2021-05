The Internet Systems Consortium (ISC) has released a security advisory that addresses a vulnerability affecting multiple versions of ISC Berkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND). A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review ISC advisory CVE-2021-25216 and to apply the necessary updates or workarounds.

CISA

