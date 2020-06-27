ISIS Affiliated News Site Stops Accepting Bitcoin, Moves to Monero

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist organization is reportedly moving away from Bitcoin (BTC) with an ISIS-associated news website ditching the world’s oldest cryptocurrency and moving on with monero (XMR) as a currency of choice for public donations, claims blockchain intelligence company Whitestream.

According to Whitestream, a website affiliated with the jihadist movement no longer accepts bitcoin and has moved on with monero donations as of June 21.

The website in question appears to be Akhbar al-Muslimin, a well-known ISIS-affiliated news website.

Read more at Cryptonews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X
X