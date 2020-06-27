ISIS Affiliated News Site Stops Accepting Bitcoin, Moves to Monero

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist organization is reportedly moving away from Bitcoin (BTC) with an ISIS-associated news website ditching the world’s oldest cryptocurrency and moving on with monero (XMR) as a currency of choice for public donations, claims blockchain intelligence company Whitestream.

According to Whitestream, a website affiliated with the jihadist movement no longer accepts bitcoin and has moved on with monero donations as of June 21.

The website in question appears to be Akhbar al-Muslimin, a well-known ISIS-affiliated news website.

