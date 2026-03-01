spot_img
51.5 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, March 1, 2026
CounterterrorismInfrastructure SecurityCybersecurity

Israel Plunges Iran Into Darkness With Large Scale Cyberattack During Attack Against Iran

Critical infrastructure, official news sites, and security communications systems reportedly stopped functioning, leaving the leadership in a communications blackout at home and abroad.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
March 1, 2026
AI image of digital Israeli and Iranian flags.

As fighter jets and cruise missiles struck IRGC command centers, a parallel front reportedly paralyzed the Islamic Republic from within. Reports on Saturday, February 28, 2026, indicated that Iran entered an almost complete digital fog, in what appeared to be a large-scale cyberattack accompanying Operation “Roar of the Lion.”

Critical infrastructure, official news sites, and security communications systems reportedly stopped functioning, leaving the leadership in a communications blackout at home and abroad.

NetBlocks confirmed on Saturday that internet connectivity in Iran plunged to an extremely low level, reaching 4% of normal traffic, signaling an almost total shutdown of nationwide access. The attack reportedly also hit the regime’s propaganda arms: the IRNA website was taken offline for an extended period, and Tasnim, which is identified with the IRGC, experienced severe disruptions and hacks that reportedly displayed subversive messages against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Read the rest of the story at The Jerusalem Post.

Previous article
Mubin Shaikh Shares His Counterterrorism Journey on ‘Derate The Hate’ Podcast
Next article
Escalating Cyber Attacks From Iran: Is Your Organization Prepared for State Sponsored Threat Groups?

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES