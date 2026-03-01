Israel Plunges Iran Into Darkness With Large Scale Cyberattack During Attack Against Iran

As fighter jets and cruise missiles struck IRGC command centers, a parallel front reportedly paralyzed the Islamic Republic from within. Reports on Saturday, February 28, 2026, indicated that Iran entered an almost complete digital fog, in what appeared to be a large-scale cyberattack accompanying Operation “Roar of the Lion.”

Critical infrastructure, official news sites, and security communications systems reportedly stopped functioning, leaving the leadership in a communications blackout at home and abroad.

NetBlocks confirmed on Saturday that internet connectivity in Iran plunged to an extremely low level, reaching 4% of normal traffic, signaling an almost total shutdown of nationwide access. The attack reportedly also hit the regime’s propaganda arms: the IRNA website was taken offline for an extended period, and Tasnim, which is identified with the IRGC, experienced severe disruptions and hacks that reportedly displayed subversive messages against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

