Join the New NIST Small Business Cybersecurity Community of Interest

NIST’s Small Business Cybersecurity Community of Interest (COI) will convene companies, trade associations, and others who can share business insights, expertise, challenges, and perspectives to guide our work and assist NIST to better meet the cybersecurity needs of small businesses. NIST conducts research and develops resources intended to meet the cybersecurity challenges faced by smaller organizations – including businesses, non-profits, and others.

Sometimes those organizations lack guidance appropriate to their priority needs and capabilities. Other times there is simply too much information available and they have difficulty knowing where to start or what is most important in order to best manage cybersecurity risks. And sometimes that information is too complex. A small business faced with any of these prospects can be overwhelmed and, consequently, will not take action. The same often holds true for smaller non-profits, educational institutions, and government agencies.

The NIST Cybersecurity COI will give small companies and those speaking on their behalf the opportunity to inform the NIST Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) and NIST more broadly about how it can best serve their needs by guiding the agency’s efforts and tailoring the resources that it produces so that they can be effectively and efficiently used by smaller organizations.

Members will both learn about NIST’s current and planned resources intended for smaller organizations and provide feedback about the expected usefulness of these resources based on the realities of their business situations, settings, needs, and capabilities. NIST has a lot to share….but we also want to hear and learn from you!

