Joint Staff Hosts Combatant Commands for C4/Cyber Summit

Director of the Joint Staff J6, Lt Gen Mary O’Brien, hosted the Inaugural J6 C4/Cyber Global Summit April 17-18 at the Pentagon. The event brought together Combatant Command (CCMD) Directors for C4/Cyber (J6s), Chief Technology Officers, and Chief Data Officers from across the Department to strengthen collaboration, information sharing, and technical expertise.

The event highlighted participation from Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (VCJCS), Adm. Christopher Grady, and former National Cyber Director Christopher Inglis. Grady provided his perspective on a digitally capable Joint Force and Inglis shared his experience and expertise on the cyberspace domain, which set the tone for the summit. Subject matter experts from across the Department of Defense (DoD), including the National Security Agency (NSA), Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), and the DoD Office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO), provided information and updates on initiatives key to the advancement of C4/cyber capabilities.

Recent global events have highlighted the need of multi-domain operations and an integrated force. Grady said in his remarks that there are “very few moments in one’s career to change the direction of the Joint Force.” The Joint Staff J6 continues to advocate for the integration, modernization, and innovation of C4/cyber capabilities that improve warfighting advantage for the combined joint force.

While each CCMD has a distinct mission, similar challenges and opportunities across theaters and functions demand collaboration and the synchronization of initiatives that prioritize concepts and resources in order to integrate capabilities rapidly.

“Sustained collaboration and shared technical expertise across the Joint Staff and CCMDs are necessary to confront the complex technological problems of today and the future,” Lt. Gen. O’Brien said.

The Joint Staff J6 seeks to advance global military integration via C4/cyber capabilities that optimize the combined joint force commander’s ability to C2 across all-domains and with allies and partners.

Through cooperation and partnership, DoD will continue to build trust, improve interoperability, and advance innovative and resilient C4/Cyber capabilities. As it pursues digital modernization and innovation – across departments, services, and with allies and mission partners – it will continue to capitalize on forums like the Joint Staff J6 CCMD C4/Cyber Summit to promote a shared understanding of how to advance capabilities that enable a globally integrated combined and joint force.

