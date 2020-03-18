Director Mueller speaks at the FBI’s 100th anniversary celebrations at the National Building Museum on July 17, 2008. (Justice Department photo)

Judge Allows U.S. to Drop Two of 16 Defendants in Russian Troll Farm Case Brought by Mueller

A federal judge allowed the Department of Justice to drop Concord Catering and Concord Management as defendants in troll farm case brought by former special counsel Robert Mueller, a month before it was scheduled to go to trial.

Prosecutors told the court in recent weeks it didn’t think Concord Management was sincerely preparing its defense for trial.

Even though the court let Concord out of the case, an indictment will still be on file — unanswered by any of the remaining defendants in US court — against 13 Russians, including the oligarch Yevgeniy Prigozhin, and the Internet Research Agency for interfering in the 2016 election.

