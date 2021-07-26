Kaseya Obtains Decryptor Key for REvil Ransomware Victims

Kaseya, which was targeted by a REvil ransomware attack earlier this month, has obtained a decryptor key for victims.

In a statement, the firm said it had “obtained the tool from a third party and have teams actively helping customers affected by the ransomware to restore their environments, with no reports of any problem or issues associated with the decryptor”. Kaseya added that it is working with Emsisoft to support its customer engagement efforts, and Emsisoft has confirmed the key is effective at unlocking victims.

Kaseya provides a software platform designed to help manage IT services remotely and has tens of thousands of customers around the world. A patch had been released earlier which “remediates functionality issues caused by the enhanced security measures put in place” following the attack, but was not a security release.

A CNN report on Friday said Kaseya is requiring customers who were affected by the attack to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to obtain the decryptor key.

