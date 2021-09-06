69.2 F
Kerala Police to Launch First Cybercrime Investigation Department in India

The proposed wing, which will become the first-of-its-kind in the country, will streamline cyber investigation and enlist technical experts for the purpose.

By Homeland Security Today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that a Cybercrime Investigation Division will soon come into being in the Kerala Police. The proposed wing, which will become the first-of-its-kind in the country, will streamline cyber investigation and enlist technical experts for the purpose.

He was inaugurating the awards presentation ceremony of the Hac’KP 2021 international hackathon organised by the Cyberdome on Saturday. Mr. Vijayan formally launched Grapnel 1.0, a software designed to ‘demystify’ the dark web and unravel criminal offences that take place on such platforms and are often difficult to detect. The software is expected to boost investigation in crimes, including sex-trafficking, narcotics and arms trade and financial frauds.

The Chief Minister presented Cyberdome Medal of Excellence, the awards, to winners of the hackathon and the State awards for the best police stations. Thampanoor, Irinjalakuda and Kunnamangalam police stations had been adjudged the best police stations.

Read the full story at The Hindu

