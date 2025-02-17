Know2Protect Campaign Teamed Up with NFL to Shield Kids from Online Exploitation During Super Bowl LIX

The Know2Protect campaign teamed up with the NFL, Feb. 5-8, to empower children, parents, and fans with critical knowledge about protecting kids from online sexual exploitation and abuse.

The campaign hosted an interactive booth at the NFL Experience to engage with attendees, raise awareness, and provide essential resources to help safeguard children in the digital world ahead of the Super Bowl. The partnership also extended Know2Protect’s reach by airing a powerful PSA on the NFL Network throughout the 2024-2025 football season. The PSA, titled “It Only Takes 19 Seconds,” highlights an online conversation between a young person and a stranger on a gaming platform that escalates into a dangerous situation in just 19 seconds.

“The dangerous reality is that as safety protocols are put in place to protect children from online predators, criminals are already working to find ways around them,” said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Cyber and Operational Technology Division Acting Assistant Director Mike Prado. “Continued education is critical to saving children, bringing predators to justice, and preventing these atrocious crimes before they occur.”

The Know2Protect campaign is dedicated to educating communities about the risks associated with online sexual exploitation and providing actionable steps to prevent harm.

During the NFL Experience, fans had the opportunity to:

Speak directly with Homeland Security Investigations special agents and other subject matter experts on child safety and how to keep children safe from online predators.

Access vital resources and materials on protecting children from online exploitation.

Participate in interactive activities designed to promote awareness of online dangers.

Learn how to identify and report suspicious online behavior.

“By teaming up with the NFL and engaging the public, we can amplify our impact, better protect children from growing risks, and encourage early intervention to stop harm before it begins,” said Know2Protect Campaign Manager Kate Kennedy.

The original announcement can be found here.