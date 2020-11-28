Krebs Tells 60 Minutes That He Stands By Election Security Comments

Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency who publicly countered President Trump’s claims of election interference, says he regrets not being able to say goodbye to his team before the president fired him. In his first interview since his dismissal, airing Sunday on 60 Minutes, Krebs reiterates that the election process was the most secure in history and that his public firing by America’s leader was “not how I wanted to go out.”

In an excerpt from the interview that aired on “CBS This Morning,” correspondent Scott Pelley reads back to Krebs part of the statement about the security of the election released by Krebs’ former agency.

“‘The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history… There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes or changed votes or was in any way compromised,'” Pelley says.

“Yeah, I stand by that,” Krebs says.

Read the full story at CBS

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)