Kyiv Argues Russian Cyberattacks Could Be War Crimes

Russia has launched cyberattacks in coordination with kinetic military attacks as part of its invasion of Ukraine.

By Homeland Security Today
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia on May 14, 2019. (State Department photo by Ron Przysucha)

One of Ukraine’s top cyber officials said some cyberattacks on Ukrainian critical and civilian infrastructure could amount to war crimes.

Victor Zhora, chief digital transformation officer at the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection (SSSCIP) of Ukraine, said Russia has launched cyberattacks in coordination with kinetic military attacks as part of its invasion of Ukraine, arguing the digital warfare is part of what Kyiv considers war crimes committed against its citizens.

“When we observe the situation in cyberspace we notice some coordination between kinetic strikes and cyberattacks, and since the majority of kinetic attacks are organized against civilians — being a direct act of war crime — supportive actions in cyber can be considered as war crimes,” Zhora told POLITICO in an interview.

