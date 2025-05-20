67.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

Largest U.S. Crypto Exchange Says Cost of Recent Cyber-Attack Could Reach $400M

Hackers paid overseas Coinbase employees for account data; company is offering $20m reward for information

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
crypto, bitcoin

The biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the US forecast that a cyber-attack that breached account data of a “small subset” of its customers would cost it between $180m and $400m. Coinbase said that price tag would not include the $20m ransom demanded by the hackers, which the company refused to pay.

Coinbase, which sees the largest volume of cryptocurrency trades in the US, said that while the attackers stole some data including names, addresses and emails, they did not get access to login credentials or passwords. It will, however, reimburse the customers who were tricked into sending funds to the attackers.

The hackers had paid multiple contractors and employees working in support roles outside the US to collect information from internal systems. Coinbase immediately fired the employees involved, it said.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

Previous article
Treasury Targets Global Network Shipping Iranian Oil, Funding Iran’s Military and Terrorist Activities
Next article
Personal Data Taken in UK Legal Aid Cyber Attack
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals