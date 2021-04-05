Lawmakers Urge Education Department to Take Action to Defend Schools from Cyber Threats

Reps. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) and Jim Langevin (D-R.I.) on Friday urged the Department of Education to prioritize protecting K-12 institutions from cyberattacks, which have shot up in the past year as classes moved increasingly online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, the two lawmakers highlighted concerns that cybersecurity threats to K-12 institutions have spiked during the pandemic, and urged Cardona to issue guidance to educational institutions to help navigate these threats.

“As the U.S. continues to battle the ongoing pandemic, the Department of Education will play a critical role in supporting American families as they navigate the challenges of distance learning and prepare to reenter the classroom safely,” Matsui and Langevin wrote.

Read more at The Hill

