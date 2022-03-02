LE ONLY QAnon-inspired Violence in the US: a Misunderstood Threat

On May 18th at 2:00 PM EST, HSToday and Sheehan Kane, from the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism at the University of Maryland, will discuss the unique threats that QAnon poses.

National security experts in the United States have recently warned that the QAnon conspiracy theory is a danger that could soon rival more traditional terrorist threats. Are their fears warranted? Are QAnon supporters like other U.S. extremists? This paper addresses these questions by examining 100 QAnon sympathizers who committed crimes in the United States through August 2021.

About Sheehan Kane:

Sheehan Kane is the data collection manager for the Profiles of Individual Radicalization in the United States (PIRUS) project at the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START). Prior to joining PIRUS, she was the perpetrator identification manager for the Global Terrorism Database (GTD). She holds an M.A. in Middle East Studies from the American University in Cairo and a B.A. in Political Science and International Studies from Elon University.