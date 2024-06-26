93.7 F
Lockbit 3.0 Claims Responsibility for Cyberattack on U.S. Federal Reserve

Lockbit 3.0 has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack targeting the Federal Reserve of the United States.

In a significant escalation within the cybersecurity realm, the notorious ransomware group Lockbit 3.0 has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack targeting the Federal Reserve of the United States. The declaration was made through a post on the Dark Web leak site associated with the ransomware actor, raising alarms across financial and governmental sectors.

On June 23, 2024, at 20:27 UTC, Lockbit 3.0 announced that it had infiltrated the systems of the Federal Reserve, compromising a staggering 33 terabytes of sensitive banking information. The data reportedly includes confidential details of American banking activities, which, if verified, represents one of the most substantial breaches of financial data in history.

The post, titled “federalreserve.gov,” details the structure of the Federal Reserve, highlighting its role in distributing money through twelve banking districts across the country, including major cities like Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Richmond, Atlanta, Dallas, Saint Louis, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, and San Francisco.

