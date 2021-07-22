Man Arrested Over 2020 Twitter Hack That Targeted Elon Musk, Barack Obama and Other Accounts

A British man has been arrested in Spain in connection with the July 2020 hack of Twitter that resulted in more than 130 accounts belonging to celebrities hijacked to scam their followers out of Bitcoin.

Following the incident, Twitter confirmed that a co-ordinated social engineering attack had allowed criminals to post tweets from celebs’ accounts offering to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to a Bitcoin address.

Joseph O’Connor, 22, who was known online by the handle PlugWalkJoe and previously gave interviews to the media regarding the incident, was arrested on July 21 in Estepona, Spain, by Spanish National Police at the request of the FBI.

Read the full story at Sky News

