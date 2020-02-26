Mark Johnson, Senior Vice President for Oracle Public Sector, Dies

Mark Johnson, the senior vice president for Oracle Public Sector, has died, according to a company email seen by HSToday.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm Mark Johnson passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and his Oracle colleagues,” said the email. “In his 30 years at Oracle, Mark was an inspiring leader who made a significant and lasting contribution to our customers and the industry.”

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Johnson managed all aspects of sales and marketing of Oracle software to federal, state, and local governments throughout North America. He joined the company in 1989 and previously held the positions of vice president of civilian sales and group vice president of federal sales. He was included on the Wash100 list multiple times for his role in propelling federal cloud adoption.

He received his bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in economics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Johnson was the longest-serving member on the board of directors of the Homeland Security & Defense Business Council. “Mark was a ‘behind-the-scenes’ active and incredibly supportive leader in the Council; and an important mentor of mine over the past 12 years,” council president & CEO Marc Pearl told current and past board members in an email announcing the news.

