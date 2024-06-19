87 F
Cybersecurity

Medusa Ransomware Gang Demands $700k Payment From Victoria Racing Club

The Medusa ransomware gang has posted a large amount of VRC data to its darknet leak site, as the VRC boss confirms a “cyber incident”.

(U.S.Air Force Graphic by Adam Butterick)

The Victorian Racing Club confirmed late on Friday that it was the victim of a “cyber incident,” a day after the Medusa ransomware operation claimed that it was behind the attack.

VRC Chief Executive Officer Steve Rosich said on the evening of June 14 that the club had suffered a cyber incident and was communicating with “employees, members, partners and sponsors to inform them that the VRC recently experienced a cyber incident”.

“As soon as we detected the incident, we took immediate steps to contain the incident and engage leading experts to assist with our response and investigation,” Rosich said in a statement.

Read the rest of the story at cyberdaily.au.

