49 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, October 3, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityInformation Technology

Microsoft Releases Guidance on Zero-Day Vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server

An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

By Homeland Security Today

Microsoft has released Customer Guidance for Reported Zero-day Vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server. According to the blog post, “Microsoft is aware of limited targeted attacks using the two vulnerabilities to get into users’ systems.” The two vulnerabilities are CVE-2022-41040 and CVE-2022-41082, affecting on-premises Microsoft Exchange Server 2013, 2016, and 2019. Note: Microsoft Exchange Online is not affected.

An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review the following information from Microsoft and apply the necessary mitigations until patches are made available:

Read more at CISA

Previous articleFEMA Urban Search and Rescue, U.S. Coast Guard, DoD, CBP, State of Florida Coordinating Hurricane Ian Rescue Efforts
Next articleFile Flood Insurance Claims Now to Help Jumpstart Your Recovery
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals