Microsoft Releases Guidance on Zero-Day Vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server

Microsoft has released Customer Guidance for Reported Zero-day Vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server. According to the blog post, “Microsoft is aware of limited targeted attacks using the two vulnerabilities to get into users’ systems.” The two vulnerabilities are CVE-2022-41040 and CVE-2022-41082, affecting on-premises Microsoft Exchange Server 2013, 2016, and 2019. Note: Microsoft Exchange Online is not affected.

An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review the following information from Microsoft and apply the necessary mitigations until patches are made available:

