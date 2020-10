Microsoft has released security updates to address remote code execution vulnerabilities affecting Windows Codecs Library and Visual Studio Code. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages users and administrators to review the Microsoft security advisories for CVE-2020-17022 and CVE-2020-17023 and apply the necessary updates.

Read more at CISA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)