Microsoft Security Report Says Firmware Exploits Are on the Rise

Microsoft has released a security report indicating an increase in firmware attacks. It also highlights the complexities of fighting back against these types of exploits. Their insusceptibility to automated removal processes is chief among the reasons why they are so formidable.

Microsoft cites a recently commissioned study on firmware security investments compiled by Security Signals. It shows that over 80 percent of businesses have experienced a firmware attack within the past two years. The survey also found that across the board, only 29 percent of enterprise security budgets were allocated to tackling firmware exploits. The Security Signals study involved interviews with 1,000 enterprise security decision-makers (SDMs) from the United States, Germany, UK, Japan and China.

