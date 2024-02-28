61.1 F
Cybersecurity

Millions of Hacked Toothbrushes Could Be Used in Cyber Attack

Security researchers have warned that millions of hacked toothbrushes could be used in a massive cyber attack.

Internet-connected toothbrushes could be linked together in something known as a botnet, which would allow them to perform a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack that overloads websites and servers with huge amounts of web traffic.

Major websites could be knocked offline as a result of the attack, according to Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung, who first reported the threat, resulting in millions of dollars of lost revenue.

Read the rest of the story at the Independent, here.

