Minnesota IT Officials Respond to Weekend DDoS Attacks Against State Systems

Minnesota technology officials said Sunday that the state’s networks were inundated over the weekend by malicious attempts to knock government agencies offline, though those efforts were successfully repelled.

In a statement Sunday, Tarek Tomes, Minnesota’s chief information officer and the head of Minnesota IT Services, said the attempted DDoS attacks had not disrupted government operations.

“MNIT’s Security Operations Center is defending against distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) cyber-attacks aimed at overloading state information systems and networks to tip them offline,” the statement read.

