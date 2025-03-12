Mission, Texas Declares State of Local Disaster Following Cybersecurity Attack

The City of Mission, Texas, has declared a state of local disaster following a major cybersecurity incident that has left the city’s computer systems vulnerable to a potential cyberattack. Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza formally issued the declaration and sent an urgent request to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, asking him to declare a state of emergency and issue directives under Section §418.00 of the Texas Government Code to address the crisis.

The incident, which was first identified on February 28, 2025, has disrupted critical city functions and raised concerns about the possible release of protected personal information, health records, and civil and criminal data. City officials took immediate action by shutting down parts of the municipal network to protect data integrity and prevent further compromise.

One of the most immediate and serious consequences of the attack has been the disruption of police department operations. Law enforcement officers lost access to essential state databases, rendering them unable to run license plate checks and driver’s license queries. Additionally, police laptops stopped functioning, further hampering daily operations.

In response to the severity of the situation, the Mission City Council convened an emergency meeting on March 8 to evaluate the next steps. After a closed executive session, officials unanimously voted to extend the disaster declaration for an additional seven days, allowing emergency response measures to remain active.

The disaster declaration enables the city to activate its emergency management plan, mobilizing resources and personnel to mitigate the cyber threat. It also authorizes the provision of aid and assistance as necessary to ensure city functions continue operating while cybersecurity experts work to contain the breach.

Despite the ongoing cybersecurity crisis, City Hall remains open, and local government services are continuing as much as possible. Officials have emphasized that investigations into the attack are ongoing, and cybersecurity professionals are working diligently to restore the city’s systems while minimizing risk to sensitive data.

Mayor Garza has urged Governor Abbott to issue successive proclamations to maintain emergency measures until the cyber threat is fully contained. The city is also coordinating with state and federal agencies to assess the attack’s origin and potential long-term impact on municipal operations.