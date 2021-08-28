Modus Announces FedRAMP Authorization

Modus has announced that its government solutions are now FedRAMP Authorized.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the Federal Government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies. The goals are to grow the use of secure cloud technologies, enhance the framework by which the government secures and authorizes cloud technologies, and foster strong partnerships with FedRAMP stakeholders. The benefits from FedRAMP Authorization include reductions in duplicative efforts, inconsistencies, inefficiencies, and acceleration of cloud computing and security standards.

Modus has long standing partnerships with Akami, Amazon Web Services (AWS), BUURST, Atlassian, Fortinet, DownStreem Solutions, IPRO, IS-A-TASK, Microsoft, Lunarline, Relativity, RSA, Tenable, Venio, and several others, enabling the firm to deliver scalable and secure cloud solutions.

Steven Horan, Chairman and CEO of Modus, said eDiscovery and information governance is essentially about access, time, relevance, cost, and security. He added that the FedRAMP authorization demonstrates Modus’ ability to deliver these mandates. “Federal and State Governments have historically been underserved and over-charged with eDiscovery and information governance solutions that either do not scale, do not deliver meaningful costs savings, or lack highly sophisticated security,” Horan said. “Our IT Team lead by John Crites, our partners, especially the AWS engineers, were instrumental in obtaining this coveted milestone. The FedRAMP process is a great model of effective government and private sector partnership whereby entrepreneurial agility, scale, and technology is balanced with large scale government security, compliance, and best practices.”

“If we are to create trust with our customers, our underlying systems and processes must also be trustworthy,” said John Crites, Modus Chief Information Officer. “We will continually invest in current and future offerings to comply with FedRAMP requirements.”

