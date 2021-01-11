More Federal Victims of SolarWinds Hacking Likely to Come Forward, CISA Chief Says

The number of federal agencies confirmed to have been breached in a suspected Russian espionage campaign will likely increase as the investigation continues, the head of the U.S Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said.

“The number [of federal victims] is likely to grow with further investigation,” Brandon Wales, CISA’s acting director, said in an interview Friday. “That being said, we do believe that the number will remain extremely small because of the highly targeted nature of this campaign. And that is going to be true for both government and private-sector entities compromised.”

