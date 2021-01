The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has released an advisory on a vulnerability in Zyxel firewalls and AP controllers. A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review the MS-ISAC Advisory 2021-001 and Zyxel Security Advisory for CVE-2020-29583 and apply the necessary updates and mitigation recommendations.

