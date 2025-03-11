71.6 F
Multiple Outages at X Caused by ‘Massive Cyberattack,’ Musk Claims

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Elon Musk at an event in Brazil in May 2022. (Photo: Ministério das Comunicações via Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

Multiple outages suffered Monday by the social media platform X were the result of a “massive cyberattack,” claimed Elon Musk, the company’s owner.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved,” Musk claimed in a post on X.

Appearing on Fox Business’ “Kudlow” later in the afternoon on Monday, Musk elaborated on the claim, suggesting that the attack may have been linked to Ukraine.

Read the rest of the story at abc News.

