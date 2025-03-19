69.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityIntelligence

Musk Visits NSA After Urging ‘Overhaul’ of U.S. Cyberespionage Hub

The unannounced visit suggests Musk’s drive to slash the federal workforce now extends to a secretive agency known as the "puzzle palace" for its famed codebreaking abilities.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
National Security Agency (NSA)

Elon Musk paid an unannounced visit to the National Security Agency on Wednesday and met with its chief, an NSA spokesperson said, days after he called for revamping the country’s top cyberespionage hub.

It was Musk’s first publicly confirmed visit to an intelligence agency since he launched the Trump administration’s effort to drastically slash the federal workforce.

The NSA is one of the country’s most valuable tools for collecting intelligence, according to experts, overseeing a vast eavesdropping operation, as well as sophisticated cybersecurity capabilities.

Read the rest of the story at NBC News.

Previous article
Dual Russian And Israeli National Extradited To The U.S. For His Role In The LockBit Ransomware Conspiracy
Next article
U.S. Cyber Command Hosts Reserve Cyber and SIGINT Summit to Strengthen National Security
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals