Myanmar’s Draft Cybersecurity Law Adds to Protests Over Coup

A draft cybersecurity law due to be implemented in Myanmar has raised protests that it will be used to quash dissent rather than protect privacy.

Human rights advocates issued statements on February 12 urging the country’s military leaders to drop the plan and end internet disruptions that have intensified since a February 1 coup.

The draft law shows the military’s intent to “permanently undermine internet freedom in the country,” said Matthew Bugher, head of the Asia program for the group Article 19, which issued a statement condemning the plan along with the Open Net Association and the International Commission of Jurists.

Read the full story at AP news

