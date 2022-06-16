National Cyber Director Chris Inglis Hosts Healthcare Cybersecurity Executive Forum

Yesterday, National Cyber Director Chris Inglis hosted Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Andrea Palm, senior U.S. government cybersecurity officials, and CEOs and other senior executives representing entities on the Health Sector Coordinating Council Cybersecurity Working Group Executive Committee for a cyber threat briefing and roundtable discussion about cybersecurity in the healthcare and public health sector. Participants discussed the five-year anniversary of the Health Care Industry Cybersecurity Task Force’s “Report on Improving Cybersecurity in the Health Care Industry,” including the progress that has been made since the report came out and areas where additional focus is needed.

Deputy Secretary Palm provided an update on HHS’s work to finalize a sector incident response plan, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Deputy Director Nitin Natarajan shared resources CISA has available to help manage cybersecurity risk in critical infrastructure sectors, including healthcare. Healthcare CEOs and senior executives relayed their experiences protecting their systems, products, and patients; the investments they’ve made to combat growing cyber threats; and the challenges they’ve faced in dealing with vulnerabilities in the cyber ecosystem. All of the participants agreed on the importance of additional collaboration, including through exercises, to help improve cybersecurity in the sector.

Read more at the White House