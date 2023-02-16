National Cyber Director Chris Inglis Steps Down

The country’s inaugural National Cyber Director announced today that he stepped down from his role the same day.

“I do so with the utmost gratitude to @POTUS, @VP, and Congress for giving me the opportunity to serve in this Administration,” Chris Inglis tweeted. “It’s my great honor to have my name associated with the people of [Office of the National Cyber Director who stewarded this organization from its very first days. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to watching what @ONCD and its partners will achieve in the future.”

Inglis extended “special thanks” to Principal Deputy National Cyber Director Kemba Walden “for your friendship and partnership in this work.”

“You’ve led @ONCD with me, side by side, and I know you will continue to relentlessly pursue a more resilient cyberspace as Acting Director,” he added.

“Mr. President, thank you for placing your trust in me and for placing such a high priority on providing a safe, equitable, and resilient cyberspace for all,” Inglis concluded.

Inglis’ announcement comes before the anticipated release of a national cyber strategy. “The administration is working to rebalance the responsibility for cyber risk and defend Americans’ confidence in their critical infrastructure,” he tweeted Jan. 6. “Cybersecurity requirements, harmonized and informed by private sector consultation, will be a critical tool in realizing the digital future we desire.”

Inglis served as National Security Agency Deputy Director before leaving the agency in 2014. An Air Force veteran, he began his career at NSA as a computer scientist at the National Computer Security Center. As deputy director, he essentially served as the agency’s chief operating officer.

Biden announced in April 2021 that he had picked Inglis to serve as the first national cyber director.

The Office of the National Cyber Director was established by the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. The National Cyber Director serves as a principal advisor to the President on cybersecurity policy and strategy, and cybersecurity engagement with industry and international stakeholders.