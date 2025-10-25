National Cyber Director Outlines Vision for New Cybersecurity Strategy

National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross provided homeland security stakeholders with a preview of the Trump administration’s forthcoming national cybersecurity strategy on Friday, October 24, describing it as a streamlined framework designed to align federal cyber efforts and advance American interests in the digital domain.

Speaking at the 2025 Meridian Summit in Washington, D.C., Cairncross outlined an approach that prioritizes practical implementation over exhaustive documentation, signaling a departure from previous comprehensive strategy documents.

“It is not going to be a 100-page document that has charts and every detail is spelled out. This will be a strategy document,” Cairncross said. “It will be setting the posture of the United States in this domain and things that we are driving toward.”

A Collaborative Development Process

The White House Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) is developing the strategy in coordination with multiple federal partners, including the National Security Council, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). This collaborative approach reflects Cairncross’ emphasis on breaking down traditional silos that have historically fragmented federal cybersecurity efforts.

“Across the administration, we are making a full effort to align our actions and operations and tactics so they link with a strategy designed to put America first,” Cairncross added, noting that specific action items would follow the strategy’s release to support its implementation.

Elevating ONCD’s Coordinating Role

A central theme of Cairncross’ remarks was the need to strengthen ONCD’s position as the federal government’s primary cyber coordination mechanism. This priority aligns with recommendations from the recently published CSC 2.0 report, which called for enhanced authorities and resources for the office.

“The U.S. government has never had a single point of cyber coordination or a cohesive, coordinated cyber strategy coming from the White House,” Cairncross said. “It is a goal of ours to get this office there.”

The national cyber director emphasized that achieving this coordination requires working collaboratively across agencies to maximize strategic impact as the new national strategy is unveiled.

CISA 2015 Reauthorization Push

Cairncross also highlighted the urgent need to reauthorize the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015, which expired on September 30. The law established critical legal frameworks enabling government and private sector entities to share cybersecurity threat intelligence while providing liability and antitrust protections.

“I just want to be abundantly clear that we are for, and the White House is for, a 10-year clean reauthorization of CISA,” Cairncross stated. “It’s a foundational law. It provides necessary liability and antitrust protection for industry to share information. It’s important for national security. It’s vital for our threat assessment and response, and we want to see it done.”

Industry Support

The technology sector has welcomed Cairncross’ leadership and priorities. Following his confirmation in August, Jason Oxman, President and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), expressed the industry’s support for both the director’s coordinated approach and CISA reauthorization.

“Director Cairncross’ confirmation comes as foreign adversaries continue to attack U.S. critical infrastructure and the supply chains underpinning the digital economy,” Oxman said in a statement. “We urge Director Cairncross to focus on a strategic, coordinated approach to U.S. cyber policy. The global tech industry also supports reauthorization of the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 in September, an essential law that will help ONCD achieve its cybersecurity mission.”

Cairncross served in the first Trump Administration as a Deputy Assistant to the President, and previously was CEO of the Millenium Challenge Corporation. He does not have a specific background as a cybersecurity specialist, but put forth the following in his confirmation opening statement: As COO of the Republican National Committee, “I came face-to-face with cyber matters, during which I worked closely with our industry partners, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the intelligence community. I know first-hand that the complexity and severity of the cyber threat to our nation has only increased.”

Looking Ahead

As the administration prepares to release its national cybersecurity strategy, homeland security professionals should anticipate a framework that emphasizes interagency coordination, clear strategic priorities, and actionable implementation plans. The strategy’s success will likely depend on ONCD’s ability to establish itself as an effective coordinating body and on Congress’ willingness to reauthorize critical information-sharing authorities.

For stakeholders across the homeland security enterprise, Cairncross’ vision suggests a period of alignment and refocusing as federal cyber efforts coalesce around unified strategic objectives under ONCD leadership.