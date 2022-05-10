National Cybersecurity Center Participates in UCCS Ribbon Cutting to Open New Cybersecurity Building, Housing Newly Formed Space ISAC

The National Cybersecurity Center (NCC) participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony held by University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) to celebrate the expansion of the Kevin W. O’Neil Cybersecurity Education and Research Center and Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Space ISAC). This facility, which houses the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC), is the only all-threats security information source for the public and private space sector, operated by the NCC since its formation in 2019.

The ribbon cutting event gathered Space ISAC board members, NCC leadership and staff, UCCS leadership and community members, and invited members of the press to celebrate this historic milestone. UCCS is a founding member of the Space ISAC, and will deliver a pipeline of students and faculty that will engage with NCC and the Space ISAC. This immersive experience will enable Space ISAC members to have access to Colorado’s space and cybersecurity ecosystems within the commercial and defense sectors, while gaining exposure to the talents of the premier higher education institutions developing cybersecurity engineers.

“The NCC is proud to serve as the home and operational arm of the Space ISAC,” said Harry D. Raduege, Jr., Lieutenant General, USAF (Ret.), CEO of the NCC. “Through this exciting partnership, we are in a unique position to serve both the orbital space and cyberspace mission areas in addressing such evolving national security considerations as cybersecurity in space and space assets as critical infrastructure.”

The NCC serves as the executive, operational, and administrative function of the Space ISAC. Together, the NCC and Space ISAC are building a research and development capability, cybersecurity training curriculum, and an analysis portal to serve the global community.

“The idea to form the Space ISAC was conceived in 2017 at the Science & Technology Partnership Forum to facilitate collaboration across the commercial sector, academia, government, and military sectors so that collectively, all parties could be better prepared for and respond to vulnerabilities, incidents, and threats, said Frank Backes, Chair of the Space ISAC Board of Directors and Senior Vice President of Kratos Space. “Working with the NCC, the Space ISAC will be able to support the commercial, international, and federal space communities by capturing, analyzing, mitigating and distributing information associated with threats to the global space critical infrastructure.”

This new addition to the UCCS campus will more than double the square footage currently occupied by the Space ISAC and will be the most comprehensive, single-point source for data, facts, and analysis on space security and threats to space assets. Space ISAC will also provide analysis and resources to support response, mitigation and resilience initiatives, and members from all over the world will have remote and physical access to the services offered by Space ISAC.

“We’re building our headquarters to deliver threat intelligence sharing capabilities to the space sector and that includes access to a vulnerability laboratory that Space ISAC members can use to test and validate their commercial space systems,” said Erin Miller, Space ISAC Executive Director. “We’re delighted to have this facility, co-located with the National Cybersecurity Center, and its future expansion space available to us from UCCS.”

Since the concept was presented at the 34th Space Symposium Forum in 2018, NCC and Space ISAC board members have worked diligently to establish an initial operational capability for sharing threats and vulnerabilities to space systems. This ribbon cutting signals a milestone for the community prioritization of protecting space systems. To learn more about the Space ISAC, powered by the National Cybersecurity Center, please visit www.cyber-center.org.

