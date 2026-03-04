National Guard Member’s Invention Allows Cyber Warfare Training on the Go

A portable cyber system that fits in a backpack and can process drone images is currently being used for training by members of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

The Agile Cyber Training Environment, or ACTE, was designed by Senior Master Sgt. Taylor Gow. The project was accepted into the U.S. Air Force’s Spark Tank 2026 initiative.

Spark Tank is an annual competition held by the service in which Air Force and U.S. Space Force personnel can pitch their innovations to senior leadership.

