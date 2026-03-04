spot_img
CybersecurityDoD/National Defense

National Guard Member’s Invention Allows Cyber Warfare Training on the Go

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
March 4, 2026
The Agile Cyber Training Environment, or ACTE, is a self-contained, portable cyber training and development platform, invented by U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Taylor Gow on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. With the core capabilities to test, train and develop, the ACTE provides hands-on training environments anywhere, anytime, and was accepted into the Department of the Air Force Spark Tank 2026 competition. (Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Taylor Gow.)

A portable cyber system that fits in a backpack and can process drone images is currently being used for training by members of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

The Agile Cyber Training Environment, or ACTE, was designed by Senior Master Sgt. Taylor Gow. The project was accepted into the U.S. Air Force’s Spark Tank 2026 initiative.

Spark Tank is an annual competition held by the service in which Air Force and U.S. Space Force personnel can pitch their innovations to senior leadership.

Read the rest of the story at Military Times.

