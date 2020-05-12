Navigating the MAZE: Tactics, Techniques and Procedures Associated with MAZE Ransomware Incidents

Targeted ransomware incidents have brought a threat of disruptive and destructive attacks to organizations across industries and geographies. FireEye Mandiant Threat Intelligence has previously documented this threat in our investigations of trends across ransomware incidents, FIN6 activity, implications for OT networks, and other aspects of post-compromise ransomware deployment. Since November 2019, we’ve seen the MAZE ransomware being used in attacks that combine targeted ransomware use, public exposure of victim data, and an affiliate model.

Malicious actors have been actively deploying MAZE ransomware since at least May 2019. The ransomware was initially distributed via spam emails and exploit kits before later shifting to being deployed post-compromise. Multiple actors are involved in MAZE ransomware operations, based on our observations of alleged users in underground forums and distinct tactics, techniques, and procedures across Mandiant incident response engagements. Actors behind MAZE also maintain a public-facing website where they post data stolen from victims who refuse to pay an extortion fee.

