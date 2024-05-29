57.2 F
NCD Coker: Space Satellites are Low-Hanging Fruit for U.S. Adversaries

By Homeland Security Today
Planet Earth With Satellite (North America - USA ). All the world map textures are originally from NASA.
(iStock Photo)

The White House’s top cyber czar said Thursday that U.S. adversaries – China foremost among them – are continuing to consistently focus targeting on satellites in space.

“Satellite attacks in the cyber domain are the first choice with the lowest barrier to entry,” National Cyber Director (NCD) Harry Coker said during the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee’s (NSTAC) monthly meeting on May 23.

“The capabilities and intent of our adversaries shows us the urgency of the challenge that our space systems are, and will continue to face,” Coker said.

Read the rest of the story at Meri Talk.

