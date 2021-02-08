NCIJTF Releases Ransomware Factsheet

The National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force (NCIJTF) has released a joint-sealed ransomware factsheet to address current ransomware threats and provide information on prevention and mitigation techniques. The Ransomware Factsheet was developed by an interagency group of subject matter experts from more than 15 government agencies to increase awareness of the ransomware threats to police and fire departments; state, local, tribal, and territorial governments; and critical infrastructure entities.

To reduce the risk of public and private sector organizations falling victim to common infection vectors like those outlined in the NCIJTF factsheet, CISA launched the Reduce the Risk of Ransomware Campaign in January to provide informational resources to support organizations’ cybersecurity and data protection posture against ransomware.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review the NCIJTF Ransomware Factsheet and CISA’s Ransomware webpage for additional resources to combat ransomware attacks.

Read more at CISA

