NCSC Releases Alert on Microsoft SharePoint Vulnerability

The United Kingdom (UK) National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has released an Alert to address a vulnerability—CVE-2020-16952—affecting Microsoft SharePoint server. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system. Applying patches from Microsoft’s October 2020 Security Advisory for CVE-2020-16952 can prevent exploitation of this vulnerability.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages administrators to review the NCSC Alert and the Microsoft Security Advisory for CVE-2020-16952 for more information.

