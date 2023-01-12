37.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, January 12, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityCybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

NCSC-UK Releases Guidance on Using MSP for Administering Cloud Services

CISA encourages organizations using MSPs for administering cloud services to implement the guidance NCSC-UK provides in the blog post.

By Homeland Security Today

The United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-UK) has released a blog post, Using MSPs to administer your cloud services, that provides organizations security considerations for using a third party, such as a managed service provider (MSP), to administer cloud services. Contracting with an MSP for cloud service management has become an increasingly appealing option for organizations.

The post discusses the trade-offs involved as well as specific security checks organizations should make to confirm the MSP’s ability to defend against cyber threats.

CISA encourages organizations using MSPs for administering cloud services to implement the guidance NCSC-UK provides in the blog post.

Read more at CISA

Previous articleBabel Street Completes Rosette Acquisition
Next articleJoint Statement by Canada and the United States on NEXUS
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals