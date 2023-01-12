NCSC-UK Releases Guidance on Using MSP for Administering Cloud Services

The United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC-UK) has released a blog post, Using MSPs to administer your cloud services, that provides organizations security considerations for using a third party, such as a managed service provider (MSP), to administer cloud services. Contracting with an MSP for cloud service management has become an increasingly appealing option for organizations.

The post discusses the trade-offs involved as well as specific security checks organizations should make to confirm the MSP’s ability to defend against cyber threats.

CISA encourages organizations using MSPs for administering cloud services to implement the guidance NCSC-UK provides in the blog post.

