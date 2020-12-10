New ACSC Cybersecurity Campaign Begins by Focusing on Ransomware Threats

The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) has launched a new cyber security campaign encouraging all Australians to protect themselves against online threats. The initial focus of the campaign is ransomware threats, and the ACSC provides easy-to-follow security advice at cyber.gov.au to help Australians act now and stay secure.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages users and administrators to review the official ACSC campaign announcement for more information and to consult CISA’s ransomware page for additional guidance and resources.

