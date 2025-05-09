60.2 F
New Cybersecurity Risk: AI Agents Going Rogue

The cybersecurity industry is rushing to confront a new identity crisis — not for people, but for AI agents that act autonomously and now need to be managed like employees.

Why it matters: Without proper guardrails, agents could, at the very least, cause incidental data breaches, misuse login credentials, and leak sensitive information.

The big picture: Just as companies start to embrace AI agents for critical tasks, security vendors are scrambling to build guardrails around them, warning that every agent must have an identity — or risk undermining trust, compliance and control.

Read the rest of the story at AXIOS.

