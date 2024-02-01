31.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 1, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityEducation and Training

New Jersey School District Shut Down by Cyberattack

Sunday night, Freehold Township district officials notified its staff and parents that school would not be in session Monday due to technical difficulties caused by a cyber incident.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
empty classroom

On Jan. 28, the Freehold Township School District informed its staff, families, and students that its schools and offices would be closed today due to a cybersecurity incident.

School officials said that because of the incident, the district, located in Freehold, N.J., was experiencing technical difficulties and that it is working with third-party cybersecurity experts to address the issue.

Dianne Martello Brethauer, the district assistant superintendent, apologized on her X account (formerly known as Twitter) for the inconvenience after announcing the disruption the district is facing.

Read the rest of the story at Dark Reading, here.

Previous article
REPORT: Technical Guidance on Application of Climate Information for Comprehensive Risk Management
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals