On Jan. 28, the Freehold Township School District informed its staff, families, and students that its schools and offices would be closed today due to a cybersecurity incident.

School officials said that because of the incident, the district, located in Freehold, N.J., was experiencing technical difficulties and that it is working with third-party cybersecurity experts to address the issue.

Dianne Martello Brethauer, the district assistant superintendent, apologized on her X account (formerly known as Twitter) for the inconvenience after announcing the disruption the district is facing.

