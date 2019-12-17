New Orleans Cyber Attack: Officials Confident Data Can Be Recovered, but No ETA Yet

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a press conference Monday that the current recovery procedures are working in response to the citywide cyber attack on public computers Friday.

Cantrell went on stage with the New Orleans Chief Information Officer Kim LaGrue, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and other officials to provide updates on recovery plans, investigations and current statuses of public computers and digital processes.

The FBI is currently working with New Orleans officials on forensic investigations. Officials are not sure of when the computers will be back to normal; however, they plan to work with 50 state volunteers tomorrow to scrub the computers.

