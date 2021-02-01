New Phishing ‘Toolkit’ Adapts to Target Victims

A cybercrime group has developed a novel phishing toolkit that changes logos and text on a phishing page in real-time to adapt to targeted victims.

Named LogoKit, this phishing tool is already deployed in the wild, according to threat intelligence firm RiskIQ, which has been tracking its evolution. The company said it already identified LogoKit installs on more than 300 domains over the past week and more than 700 sites over the past month.

The security firm said LogoKit relies on sending users phishing links that contain their email addresses.

Read the full story at ZDNet

