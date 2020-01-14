New Senior DHS Cyber Official Aims to Deliver Better Data to Threat Analysts

The Department of Homeland Security’s new senior cybersecurity official has his marching orders: Streamline the reams of data collected by analysts at DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency so it’s all more useful for tracking hackers.

“One of my top three priorities” will be “modernizing all of our data systems, tools, AI, and analytics,” Bryan S. Ware, CISA’s assistant director for cybersecurity said Tuesday in some of his first public remarks since being tapped for the role. CISA needs to move away from “legacy programs’ and toward “multi-cloud environments” to support its threat analysts, he said.

